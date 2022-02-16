The wife and I own a home built in 1975. Now if you watch any of those home and garden shows, when prospective home buyers walk into a home built in the ’70s, it automatically triggers some sort of gag reflex.
As unpleasant as it is to say, people just seem to hurl chunks when they see a home with traditional ’70s decor. Popcorn ceilings, orange and brown accent walls, butcher block Formica, avocado appliances and blue toilets are all elements that tend to bring up bile in the throats of home buyers.
The wife and I have spent the last 35 years trying to eliminate those ‘70s elements from our home, and instead introduce style and character into and otherwise hideous domicile.
“Honey,” I said to the wife a few years back, “do you think we have eliminated all trace of the ‘70s from our home?”
“Pretty much, dear, except for the popcorn ceilings,” the wife said.
“I don’t get it. I love ceilings. I love popcorn. What could be better than combining the two? But people are so weird. I actually saw a woman on HGTV run screaming from a house that had popcorn ceilings. They literally had to shoot her with a tranquilizer gun to calm her down. So weird.”
“Except for the popcorn ceilings, I think we are in pretty good shape,” the wife reassured.
“I do think there is one area of improvement we could still make,” I said.
“What’s that, dear?”
“Switch plates. In all of those home improvement shows it’s all about gorgeous views, open concept, granite countertops and spa bathrooms. But does anyone notice switch plates? No. That’s because switch plates are gross, beige, plastic thingies that offer absolutely nothing to home decor. I think we should concentrate our home improvement efforts on finding and creating unusual switch plates to make our light switches ‘POP!’ We’ll make turning on a light an experience rather than a function.”
“I love that idea,” the wife said. “And it’s so much cheaper than knocking out walls and ship-lapping over everything.”
And so we began the process of creating and collecting unusual switch plates. Dabbling in stained glass, I made several themed switch plates for different rooms. Flamingos for the bathroom, leaves for the bedroom, anchors for a nautical room, and even a rocket switch plate to commemorate the day the son set off a model rocket in his bedroom.
We collected some Rube Goldberg-inspired switch plates that turn the simple task of turning on a light into an interesting process using gears and levers. And some of our collection are just painted switch plates that we have purchased because the wife thought they were pretty. All in all, pretty much most of the rooms in our home have an interesting switch plate.
“Honey,” the wife said to me the other day as she was turning on the light switch in the family room, “what do you think a prospective home buyer would think about our switch plate collection?”
“I’m thinking we’re gonna need a tranquilizer gun…”
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.