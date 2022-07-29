SWANTON — A Swanton man died in a Friday morning crash on Airport Highway near Crissey Road in Springfield Township.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post is currently investigating the 10:27 a.m. crash.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SWANTON — A Swanton man died in a Friday morning crash on Airport Highway near Crissey Road in Springfield Township.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post is currently investigating the 10:27 a.m. crash.
A 1999 Dodge Ram truck was westbound on Airport Highway when the driver, Steven Robinson, suffered a possible medical emergency, according to the patrol. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway, striking an electrical pole before coming to rest against a tree.
Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
Robinson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and no drug or alcohol use is suspected.