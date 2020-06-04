TONTOGANY – Most parents want to see Otsego Local Schools reopen this fall and have their children return to school.
Sixty-six percent of teachers also wish to have face-to-face interaction with their students.
Superintendent Adam Koch shared the results of a district-wide survey at the May board of education meeting.
“We don’t really know what next year’s going to look like, there are a lot of different scenarios,” he said.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday it is his goal to have K-12 schools open again in the fall, but it is up to districts to determine its calendar.
Koch said he did not have the list of guidelines they must follow to allow students back into the buildings.
Survey data was meant to gauge parent response to how well the district did during the shut-down as well as what they would be comfortable with this fall.
Eighty-five percent said they are ready to send their children back to school, Koch said.
Fifteen percent said they were not comfortable doing so and only 10% indicated they preferred all online lessons.
“We just wanted to get baseline data on what our parents were thinking … they left us a lot of comments,” he said.
The survey had several areas for comments but as of the meeting Koch said he had not delved into the responses.
“I just wanted to provide them the opportunity to share their thoughts,” he said.
About 95% of parents said they were very happy at the district’s response, Koch added.
With both parents and staff, returning to school is centered around whether the district is following the proper guidelines and making sure it is a clean and safe environment.
The big hurdle with be transportation, Koch said.
“If we cannot get everyone here, the schedule may look different,” he said.
If there are limits, such as one kid per seat, drivers can only transport 338 kids at a time. For elementary alone, the district transports around 650 students.
“I know we can find a solution … but transportation is going to be the key factor in all of this,” Koch said.
One survey question was could parents, if the district is under the worst-case scenario, get their child to school. About 60% or 400-500 people said they could.
While DeWine said schools can open, he gave no information about whether social distancing guidelines will remain in place, only that he will give a broad outline of what health regulations should be.
If social distancing guidelines remain, that will mean no more than 10 students per classroom, Koch said.
“If that stays … we’re going to have to look at a blended model and try to get kids here a couple days a week, a couple days online.”
In the survey, parents did say there seemed to be a lot of review and little new content in the online lessons, and they are worried about their kids getting behind, Koch said.
If virtual lessons are used again next year, he said teachers are planning more interactive and more video lessons. Staff already is looking for ways to improve their online lessons.
“If we have to do this again, it will be better,” Koch said.
A survey to the students also may be sent.
The district’s extended care program was supposed open Monday but was delayed by the Ohio Department of Education and the governor’s office. Koch said he hopes to have it open later this month.
The plan is to use the entire elementary, with nine students per space. The program started June 1.
The program has usually 75-80 kids throughout the summer, Koch said.
Athletic Director Tom Ferdig said facilities will open June 8 in coordination with most of the schools in the league, as per Ohio High School Athletic Association guidelines.
Athletes will have their temperature checked every time they come into a facility. Locker rooms will not be used, water bottles cannot be filled on campus, but the weight room will be open.
“This in no way, shape or form guarantees us a fall season, or winter or spring but it does provide (athletes a way) to get out of the house,” Ferdig said.
Koch also briefly commented on graduation and the senior parade, which were held May 24.
The parade went almost 40 miles through the districts’ four communities and the drive-in had perfect weather.
“Even some kids reached out to us to say thank you and how appreciative they were,” Koch said.
The problem will be how to match it in future years, said board member Gordon Digby.
“I know you wanted to do something special for the kids … I just think you knocked it out of the park,” he said to high school Principal Kevin O’Shea.
“You know they’re going to ask for a parade every year,” Digby said.