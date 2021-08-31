PERRYSBURG — The residents of Perrysburg have given the school district a majority favorable rating in the 2021 public opinion survey, with academics the leading strength.
“I think the survey is good for us, because it tells how we are doing over the years,” said board of education President Ray Pohlman. “I think when it shows changes it helps us focus on those areas for the taxpayers and the students, We need to keep our standards where they are at, or improved, and address the needs of the students. If there’s an area of concern we can ask why it changed and how we can get it back to A or B.”
The district received an “A” for the overall grade by 60% of respondents, 24% gave it a “B,” 6% gave “C,” and 2% gave a “D.” No one ranked the district with an “F.”
Moving more respondents into the “A” grade level of satisfaction was the primary recommendation for future district goals.
That does represent a drop in letter grades from the 2019 survey, with the biggest drop in the “A” grade, by 9%. The other grades increased; “B” increased by 1%, “C” increased by 3% and “D” increased by 2%.
The top strength of the school, in open-ended question format, was academic/college prep, at 30%, which was down 3% from 2019. The top challenge was also growth/size, at 32%, down by 7%.
Open-ended questions are rare on most public opinion surveys, but Director of Communications Rachel Zickar includes them because they can lead to surprising to results when the survey population is larger than the typical group giving an organization feedback.
“We’re not just talking to parents. Only 27% of respondents reported that they are the parent or guardian of a current student,” Zickar said. “73% of respondents do not have a direct connection to our school district.”
For the survey, 36% of those respondents have children who are Perrysburg graduates or former students and 13% have children who are too young to attend school, a drop of 3% from 2019. 8% of respondents have students currently enrolled in private or parochial schools, a drop of 1%.
Citizens obtain their information about Perrysburg Schools through the following means: email newsletter 42%, website 38%, printed newsletter via U.S. Mail 36%, newspapers/radio/television media 30% and social media 30%.
The survey is normally conducted annually, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was not conducted in 2020.
The survey was conducted from June 9-July 15 and the report was presented at the Aug. 16 school board meeting by Zickar.
The response rate for the survey was down. Data was collected with a mailed survey sent to a random sample of 2,134 active registered voters, from a list of 19,182, at a confidence level of 95%, with a +/- 2% margin of error.
However, the response rate was down from the 2019 rate of 25% to 20%, with 417 respondents. The survey has been conducted annually by the district, except for 2020, since 2013. The highest response rates were in 2015 and 2016 at 30%.
“I think it would be nice if more people would participate. It’s another way to communicate to the administration and the board, through that survey,” Pohlman said.
The cost for the mailed survey, excluding the time of Zickar, a salaried employee, was $2,860. It was printed, addressed and mailed by the Welch Publishing Company, the publisher of the Perrysburg Messenger Journal.