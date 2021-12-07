surprise gift card 2021
supplied photo

Last week, Perrysburg-based Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union surprised shoppers at Kroger with the random distribution of $100 gift cards as part of CCF’s ongoing 70 Acts of Kindness throughout 2021. CCF distributed $5,000 total in gift cards. The random acts of kindness kicked off in January, with donations to the Toledo Humane Society, among others, and more recently included the donation of hundreds of arts-and-crafts items to ProMedica Children’s Hospital. More information is available at www.ccfinancial.com/70years.

0
0
0
0
0