Support the library by attending Novel Night. The Wood County District Public Library’s annual Novel Night Benefit hosted by the WCDPL Foundation will be held July 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park.
Novel Night is an opportunity for sponsors and donors to gather together for a fun evening while raising money for the library. Appetizers start the night alongside silent auction baskets up for bid. The evening then progresses with a live auction for some of the most wonderful items and experiences.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for $100 by cash or check at the first floor Circulation Desk at the library, 251 N. Main St. Tickets can also be purchased online at wcdpl.org/novel-night-tickets.
Major sponsors of $1,000 or more are recognized on a plaque inside the library and on the WCDPL website at wcdpl.org/novel-night-donors. Donate an amount or sponsor Novel Night by visiting wcdpl.org/novel-night-secure-form.
The WCDPL Foundation’s annual benefit began in 2009 at Schedel Arboretum and Gardens to help with the increasing need for funds to purchase new library materials. In 2019, due to the growing need to comfortably accommodate guests, the benefit was renamed Novel Night and moved to the Bowling Green Library Atrium. In 2020 and 2021, Novel Night was held virtually and saw a great response from donors.
This year, WCDPL is moving Novel Night to the Veterans Memorial Building atrium and meeting rooms and bringing back both silent and live auctions during the event.
For more information, visit wcdpl.org/novel-night.