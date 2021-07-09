This year, the Wood County District Public Library’s Foundation requests your absence for No-Show Novel Night to raise funds for books and other materials that will educate, inspire, and entertain patrons.
Novel Night, traditionally held in the library’s atrium, is a fundraiser to support the library in buying new books and other materials. All money donated goes directly toward purchasing more books for the library.
Patrons can make a gift by using the secure giving form at wcdpl.org/no-show-novel-night or by mailing checks to the WCDPL Foundation at 251 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402 payable to the WCDPL Foundation with “No-Show” in the memo line.
For more information on No-Show Novel Night, on making a donation to the library, and supporting WCDPL, visit wcdpl.org/support, call 419-353-8044, or email Angie Babcock, administrative coordinator, at angiebabcock@wcdpl.org.