The Black Swamp Ice Frogs will be hosting a fundraiser Saturday downtown.
The Family Friendly Swamp Hop starts at the downtown Huntington Bank parking lot from 3-6 p.m. Participants purchase a passport book for a $5 donation to Black Swamp Ice Frogs and visit each of the stops between 3-6 p.m. to get the passbook stamped. Special offers may be available at each passport location.
Once the stops have been completed, return to the Huntington Bank courtyard, and turn in the passport for a chance to win $100 cash. There will also be gift baskets valued at $100 or more being raffled off at the event. Winners must be present to win.
Sponsors are Sterlings Amish Deli, Joyful Creations Studio, Ben’s Crafts, Army Career Center, Rock’em Sock’em Retro, Pisanello’s Pizza and Owens Intermodal Agency.
The Toad Crawl will begin and end at Howard’s H Club. Participants purchase a passport book for a $5 donation then visit the passport locations between 7-10 p.m. to receive stamps. Special offers may be available at each passport location. Once the participant has received stamps for each stop, they return to Howard’s and turn in the passport for a chance at $100 cash.
There will also be gift baskets valued at $100 or more to be raffled off. Winners must be present to win.
Sponsors include Howard’s, Downtown SportsGrill, Tubby’s Tavern, Shots Inc, Nate & Wally’s Fishbowl, Liquid, Kim Rose, Don Rose Auction and Realty and Absolute Clean Environment Cleaning Company.
The Black Swamp Ice Frogs is a special needs co-ed no contact Association of Special Needs Hockey program for ages 5 and up. BSIF provides individuals with physical and/or developmental disabilities the opportunity to learn to skate and participate in the sport of ice hockey.
The program develops dependability, self-reliance, focus and personal accountability.
Fees for the program include practice ice time, skates, equipment, instruction and coaching. The BSIF is open to anyone with any level of skating ability – from the non-skater to the experienced.
The season will kick off Sept. 25 with a “Get to Know Us Skate” at the Slater Family Ice Arena at Bowling Green State University. Check in at 4:30 p.m. and skate with the team and coaches from 5-6 p.m. This is open to anyone who would like to give the Black Swamp Ice Frogs a try.