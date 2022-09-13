The Black Swamp Ice Frogs will be hosting a fundraiser Saturday downtown.

The Family Friendly Swamp Hop starts at the downtown Huntington Bank parking lot from 3-6 p.m. Participants purchase a passport book for a $5 donation to Black Swamp Ice Frogs and visit each of the stops between 3-6 p.m. to get the passbook stamped. Special offers may be available at each passport location.

0
0
0
0
0