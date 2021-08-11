NORTH BALTIMORE – The school district’s superintendent has been given a five-year contract extension, but he must resign first.
The North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education at its July meeting approved the resignation of Superintendent Ryan Delaney, effective May 31, 2022.
The board then rehired Delaney effective Aug. 1, 2022, to July 31, 2027.
The move will save the district approximately $40,000, according to Treasurer Steven Stewart.
Delaney’s current salary is approximately $111,500. It will drop to $110,000 with his new contract; he will no longer take severance or sick leave payouts.
Delaney said he has been in education 34 years “and I still want to work.”
He said, at 55 years of age, “I still have years to go.”
Delaney came to North Baltimore in 2014 from a similar post at Claymont City Schools in Tuscarawas County.
When he was hired, he also was an adjunct professor at Ashland University.
Delaney earned his superintendent’s certification from Ashland in 1996 and had been Claymont City superintendent since 2007.
He said he could retire if he wanted to.
“But I chose to keep on working,” he said.“I still love my job.”
The board also named Stewart assistant superintendent and gave him a five-year contract for that, as well as his treasurer position, from Aug. 1, 2022, to July 31, 2027.
Stewart said the intent of the new title is to allow him to further his education. In order to earn his superintendent’s license, he has to be named a superintendent somewhere, he said.
It will take him five years to earn the licensure from the University of Dayton.
“I need the title to further development of my education,” Stewart said.
His salary will remain unchanged at $86,000, and he said he did not ask for any additional compensation for the additional title and responsibilities.
“This is not a passing the baton thing,” Stewart said when asked if this was a step to take over for Delaney when he retires.
Stewart said Delaney cannot be on school property for the 60 days between his contracts, and he will fill the void.
He said he doesn’t want to leave North Baltimore and the board indicated it would help to prevent his departure.
“North Baltimore has been very good to me, and I will continue to work very hard for them,” Stewart said.
He started in the district in 2017.
While he admitted he would be interested in the superintendent’s seat, “I’m hoping he sticks it out until I retire, too,” Stewart said about Delaney.
The board also extended the district’s middle school/high school principal’s contract for three years.
Chad Kiser, who started in 2020, had his contract extended to July 31, 2025. His salary will remain unchanged at $86,000.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Accepted the resignation of Zachary Well as elementary physical education teacher and hired Lauren Rohrs to replace him.
• Accepted the resignation of Martin Zamudio as Spanish teacher due to a reduction in force and replaced him with Allison Flick, who was given a half-time contract.
• Accepted the resignation of Holli Sattler, as elementary counselor, and Maggie Seeger as intervention specialist.
• Gave one-year contracts to Makayla Rein and Emily Jones as intervention specialists, to Crystal Borchert as elementary art teacher and Trina Hagemyer as elementary school counselor.
Delaney said after the meeting the district had to replace eight staff members, all who left for personal reasons.
• Approved a change of the graduation date for the Class of 2022 to May 22.
• Learned National Beef again has donated funds to pay for all school supplies for K-6 students at Powell Elementary.
The annual donation “is not a small gift,” Delaney said.
The company has made the donation anonymously since at least 2009, when it was valued at between $15,000 and $20,000.
• Hired Annie Pilmore through the Wood County Educational Service Center as an on-site prevention specialist. The district will pay the WCESC $7,142 for her services for two school days per week during the 2021-22 school year. She will be tasked with reducing student substance abuse, gambling and relationship violence while promoting better mental health and safe school environments.