MILLBURY — A state-lauded program that teaches students how to manage money is coming to Lake Local Schools.
At the April meeting, the board of education heard about the Sun Federal Credit Union financial literacy program that will debut in the high school next academic year.
Gretchen Fisher, with Sun, said that the student-run credit union will be overseen by business teachers and held once a week in the cafeteria.
“It can look however you want it to be,” she said, adding that it could be offered to junior high students, too.
The students will get hands-on learning and experience with finance. They will learn how to open accounts, deposit and withdraw money, save money and balance a checking account.
They will also learn how to not be taken advantage of, Fisher said. For example, she said, debit cards can be costly if not used properly.
Sun employees can also do finance education in the classroom, she said.
“We provide financial education through the question of the week,” Fisher said.
Some topics will be savings, checking, fraud, identity theft, credit and credit scores and reports.
“So they’re prepared once they do graduate,” she said.
Fisher said that students will not have financial information of any of the members. She will be in the cafeteria with a computer to look information up for students.
“The students don’t have access to the actual account information,” Fisher said.
Sun also offers a grade card match, rewarding students.
There are also student loan seminars and recognition of the extraordinary teacher of the year.
Fisher said Tom Mahas, Lake science teacher, was most nominated this school year for the award. He received $500 and may select a student for a $1,000 scholarship.
There are other student credit unions in the area, including Clay and Otsego.
The Ohio Treasurer’s Office presented the Compass Award to the Otsego program earlier this year. Treasurer Robert Sprague established the award last year to shine a light on organizations, programs and individuals across Ohio who are working to advance financial literacy and empowerment.
“I do know that Oregon and Otsego rave about their program,” said Lake Superintendent Jim Witt.
“I think it’s an excellent program,” said board President Tim Krugh. “It may fill an interesting niche.”
Board member Brad Blandin said he would like to see the program incorporate investment, too.
“I think that’s something our kids don’t get at home,” he said.