A Bowling Green man is scheduled to be arraigned today after he allegedly called in a bomb threat to Bowling Green High School on Friday.
Daniel Stinehart, 56, of Chauncey Lane, was issued a summons for inducing panic in the incident.
According to a statement released by the BGPD, at 12:27 p.m. on Friday, High School Principal Dan Black received a voicemail in his office from an unknown caller. A message was left, saying, “There is something in one of your school buildings that is going to go boom boom. You better get before it goes boom boom. Bye Boo.” A BGPD report on the incident indicated that no other BG schools administrators received a similar message.
The call prompted an evacuation of all Bowling Green City Schools buildings.
Police responded to BGHS regarding the threat, and officers located and identified the alleged caller at his residence. Detectives were able to determine there was no credible threat.