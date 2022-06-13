Everyone has their personal marker for when summer starts.
For some it’s Memorial Day, for others it’s the last day of school. As a kid, summer started for me when the Fox Theater in Tulsa, Oklahoma, started showing summer movies in the mornings. That is where our gang of neighborhood kids saw “Rascal,” “Where the Red Fern Grows” and “Oliver Twist.”
Spoiler Alert — we were all absolutely traumatized when both dogs died in “Where the Red Fern Grows.” Looking back, those movies seem a little intense for 10-year-olds. My sister and I spent the night sleeping on the top shelf of our closet after we saw “Oliver Twist.”
The library’s line up of summer movies promises to focus on fun with film series for both adults and children.
Friday Flicks features staff favorites and summer blockbusters rated either PG or PG-13. “Jurassic Park, “Mission Impossible” (it’s impossible to get that theme song out of your head!) and Princess Bride” are lined up. Visit the website at wcdpl.org for the full Friday Flicks schedule and to register to attend.
Monday Morning Movies kicked off with “Moana.” These movies feature characters that live in the ocean in keeping with this summer’s Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities theme. The series ends on July 25 with a double feature of fishy fun with “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.” See the full schedule of Monday Movies at wcdpl.org and register your family to attend.
In addition to the film series, the library has a large collection of DVDs spanning from the classics to current blockbusters and an impressive international film collection. We also offer streaming video on the Hoopla app and website.
We hope that movies at the library will become part of your summer fun.
Raine is deputy director for library services at Wood County District Public Library.