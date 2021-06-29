Derek Roggelin controls his robot at Penta Career Center last week during the Advanced Robotics Camp. Around 14 students took part in the advanced camp, where they programmed and designed their own robots. Earlier in the week 40 students were on hand experiencing science, technology, engineering and math through innovative experiences using VEX robotics kits.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Semi crashes into Grand Rapids home
- Updated: Man killed in RV mishap in Lake Twp.
- BG woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in husband's drug death
- Contractor sues Perrysburg for passing on bid
- BG woman arrested for sixth OVI in 20 years
- Updated: High-speed pursuit of motorcyclist through BG ends in crash
- Park yourself in a parklet in downtown BG, starting this weekend
- Walbridge stabbing suspect in jail
- Findlay woman killed in I-75 crash
- 3 from Walbridge indicted for menacing, extortion