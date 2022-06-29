The Ohio Department of Development and Great Lakes Community Action Partnership (GLCAP) will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs July 1-Sept. 30, 2022.
To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with GLCAP by calling 567-432-5046 or online www.glcap.org/summercooling.
Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:
• Copies of their most recent energy bills
• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member
• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members
• Proof of disability (if applicable)
• Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).
Last year more than 580 families in four counties were assisted through the GLCAP Summer Crisis Program.
The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older) that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Health conditions can include lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or asthma.
Eligible residents can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance can be applied to their utility bill, used to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan; or used to pay for central air conditioning repairs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $48,562.50.
Also, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.
For more information about the Summer Crisis Program, contact GLCAP at 567-432-5046, or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call 800-282-0880 to be connected to your local energy assistance provider.