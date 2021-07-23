PERRYSBURG — Music at the Market will feature Wolf Creek Risin’ on Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
Wolf Creek Risin’ has been playing around Northwest Ohio for almost a decade. Members of the band are multi-instrumentalist Bruce Brody on banjo, guitar and harmonica; Vern Treado, on bass and guitar; and Amy Brody on violin. The trio will perform a mix of American and bluegrass music.
For more information contact main ART-ery at mainarteryinfo@gmail.com or visit www.mainart-ery.com
The Wednesday at Woodlands lunch concert series will end with the Dave Carpenter Duo from noon-1 p.m. Concert-goers are encouraged to pack a lunch and sit at one of the many tables available in the Woodlands Park Shelter area on East Boundary Street at Ohio 795.
Carpenter is a guitarist, singer and songwriter, as well as the co-founder of Acoustics for Autism. Carpenter is working on songs for his second album. The first album, “The Jaegler,” can be found on all platforms.
During his long music career the talented musician has opened for Wilco, Rusted Root, George Clinton and Joan Jett. He has been an area teacher for 28 years, currently at Penta Career Center.
Carpenter will be joined by double bass player Chris Zielenski. In addition to playing in the Dave Carpenter Duo, Zielenski plays with two other very popular bands, Polka Floyd and the Screaming Heathens.
This concert concludes the 2021 Wednesday at Woodlands concert season.