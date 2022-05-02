FINDLAY — Registration is now open for Performing Arts Camp and Youtheatre Academy at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
Performing Arts Camp will be held July 11-15, with the theme of Dr. Seuss World.
During the week, participants will learn the art of singing, acting and dancing. Campers will also get the opportunity to participate in theater games and other activities that will help build skills in character development, improv and self-determination.
At the end of the week, participants will show everyone what they learned on stage.
This full-day camp is open to students going into first through eighth grade in the 2022-23 school year and is appropriate for all experience levels.
Youtheatre Academy is a program designed as a high energy filled intensive, one-week day camp that will focus on improving the young actors’ theater skills. Working with a staff of professional and local teaching artists, young actors will participate in small and large group settings to improve their craft, increase performance confidence, and present a high-caliber and high-energy showcase featuring repertoire from Broadway musicals.
Youtheatre Academy is open to students going into sixth grade to 12th grade during the 2022-23 school year.
For more information call 419-423-2787 or visiting MCPA.org/Camp.
Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is located at 200 W. Main Cross St.