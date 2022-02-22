Suicide attempts have risen, along with mental health issues, among Wood County’s youth.
In October and November, data was gathered on adolescents in public school districts in the county as part of the 2022 Alcohol, Drug Abuse, Mental Health Services Board/Wood County Educational Service Center survey on Alcohol and Other Drug Use.
The county’s elementary, junior high and high school students were included in this report and represent the original 2004 cohort group of schools. The survey is done every two years.
“We have the highest rate of people thinking about suicide and the highest rate of suicide attempts,” said researcher William Ivoska.
He quickly added there have been no adolescent suicides in the county in the past two years.
Young people are indicating that they have a lot of stressors in their lives, he said.
“All the mental health indicators … all point to stressors that kids are dealing with,” Ivoska said.
Those indicators include bullying and adverse childhood experiences including living with a family member experiencing mental illness, substance abuse or who was incarcerated.
He said the stressors are likely attributed to the pandemic.
“I don’t know the causality, but it appears to be the cumulative effect of the pandemic,” Ivoska said.
All grades reported the highest rate of suicide ideation ever recorded in the survey, with the highest number among high school juniors. Suicide attempts also has trended upward, again with the highest number among the junior class.
The survey showed an increase in teens reporting severe and intense mental health symptoms and a decline in students reporting no problems. By the numbers, in 2022, 5% reported intense problems while that number was 3.6% in 2020. Those reporting severe problems was 8.1% in 2022 and 6.1% in 2020.
Teens who reported significant mental health problems are more likely to think about suicide or make a suicide attempt, according to the report. Suicide attempts among students with severe mental health systems was 96 while 139 attempts were made by students who reported intense systems.
Other results show:
• One in five seniors said they vaped, which is a decline from 2020 but still higher than in previous years. Eighteen percent of those seniors vape nicotine while 11.8% had vaped nicotine in the previous 30 days.
• Vaping nicotine has replaced or supplemented the use of cigarettes while there has been a 51% increase in the past four years of seniors vaping marijuana.
This is one of Ivoska’s bigger concerns, he said.
“I’m concerned vaping nicotine is an addictive drug and we are essentially bringing back nicotine that used to be in the form of cigarettes is now in a vaping device,” he said.
• The annual use of alcohol has decreased among seniors to the lowest level in the history of the survey. Monthly use was reported by seniors at 21.3%, which is a 22% decrease from 2020.
• The decade-long decline in marijuana use continued during the pandemic, yet one in five high school seniors used marijuana in the last year. Nearly 17% of seniors used marijuana edibles monthly.
• Eighteen of the students surveyed said they had used heroin, which is the least likely drug used by teens.
• More than half of the seniors surveyed said they used caffeinated energy drinks, a 60% increase since 2016.
• The misuse of Ritalin, Concerta and amphetamine preparations like Adderall declined in most grades and are at among the lowest levels ever reported in Wood County. Slight increases were reported in grades 7 and 9
• As mental health problems increase, so does substance abuse, with the highest usage being in the use of energy drinks which is around 82%.
• Bullying, including cyber, verbal and physical, continues an upward trend among fifth and sixth graders, with fifth graders being the worst offenders. Victims of bullying are more likely to exhibit health problems, have declining grades, contemplate suicide, skip school and experience depression and low self-esteem.
“You see more bullying in the younger grades than you do in high school,” Ivoska said, and added the decline may be due to more activities being offered at higher grades.
• Among fifth and sixth grades, 61% reported doing some gaming in the previous year. Forty percent reported gaming for at least two or more hours a day.
• Problem gambling among 11th and 12th grade males increased to 6.7% in 2022 from 2.7% in 2020. The most prevalent kind was betting money on sports teams and fantasy sports.
Ivoska pointed out that the Super Bowl was full of sports betting commercials from FanDuel and DraftKings.
“We’re positioning kids to be threatened by problematic sports betting,” Ivoska said. “The gaming industry is very strong.”
• Prevalence in grades 7-12 showed a 47.7% increase in caffeinated energy, 18.4% drop in alcohol, 11.7% drop in vaping in the previous 30 days, 8.6% drop in marijuana usage, 4.3% increase in painkillers in the previous 30 days, a 5.6% drop in barbiturates and a 2.5% increase in methylphenidate.
The survey will be utilized for several purposes.
It provides a consistent method to follow the trends in adolescent alcohol, tobacco and other drug use in Wood County.
Wood County officials have used this data for program planning and other collaborative community ventures designed to decrease drug and alcohol use and improve adolescent mental health and childhood experiences.
The results also have been used in requesting federal and state grant money where demonstration of need is part of the requirements.
All school districts will receive individual reports of the substance use trends reported by the youth in their districts.
Ivoska said now that these issues have been identified, parents and school staff can work on preventative measures.
Among school aged adolescents in Wood County, drug use declined during the pandemic period from 2020-22.
This includes the use of nicotine, alcohol, marijuana and all other illicit drugs.
“Since many Wood County students were at home, they had less access to substances, were less likely to be influenced by their peers, and had increased parental supervision,” the report said. “The declines likely occurred as fewer teens had the opportunity to initiate or start drug use, while others discontinued or slowed their use. What is unknown is whether these declines will stick long term or be a simple aberration of the pandemic.”
Ivoska said it will be interesting to learn in two years during the next survey whether these numbers will go back up to pre-pandemic levels or stay low.
“I don’t know if the declines are sustainable or if the reduction in drug use is fleeting,” he said.
The 2022 survey was collected from a total of 9,359 students, minus 425 surveys that were excluded due to inconsistent answers and 1,056 from Penta Career Center that were not included in the overall analysis leaving a total of 7,861.
To see the full report, visit https://www.wcesc.org.