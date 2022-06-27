Bowling Green’s Perennial Math students had another banner year, with two teams being top point-getters in the nation.
Teacher Laura Weaver presented her gold-medal students at Tuesday’s Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education meeting.
She said this was the most challenging year yet for the math competition and tests.
Perennial Math is an online international competition for accelerated math students that runs from January through April with weekly quizzes.
“Students participate for team points and individual points with one test of six questions for four months per team,” Weaver said.
The rookie team tests are for third and fourth grade students. The intermediate team tests were for fifth and sixth graders. The advanced team tests were for seventh and eighth grade students.
Bowling Green started competing in the contest in 2012.
Participation this year was low due to COVID, but there were still 3,108 students and 209 teams competing in grades three-eight, Weaver said.
Students win a T-shirt and gold medal for being the top scorer on their team. Students who score in the top 10% of students participating get silver dog tags and a plaque.
Fourth graders Andrew Tyson and Bohan Xu along with third grader Gabriel Lust were members of the rookie team and ended in the top 10% of all students for their scores, Weaver said.
They scored the highest overall team score in the nation with 197 points. Only 171 points were needed.
“Incredible,” Weaver said.
Xu, third grader Owen Ruckel-Stillman and fifth grader Mason Naus were members of the intermediate team, and also scored in the top 10%.
This team also was top scorer in the nation with 214 points; 157 points were needed.
The advanced team that competed in logic math included Naus, who was the only local gold medalist. He also scored in the top 10%.
With not as many students on the advanced team, those that do compete have to score better to make the minimum points, Weaver said.
Collectively the team earned 136 points;136 minimum points were needed.
All of these students are or will be taking accelerated math, Weaver said.
“That is just terrific,” said school board President Jill Carr.