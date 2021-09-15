ROSSFORD – Rossford School District is offering a free substitute teacher in-service on Sept. 23 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. for those individuals interested in learning more about substitute teaching in the Rossford School District.
The in-service will take place in the board room located at the Rossford Schools Administrative Offices, 701 Superior St. Check-in begins at 12:15 p.m. Facial coverings are required.
The deadline to register is Monday. Those interested can contact Lisa Spotts, administrative assistant and communications liaison, at 419-720-6714.
Spotts said that individuals without teaching experience, substitute teachers employed by area school districts, and current Rossford substitute teachers who have not attended a previous session are invited.
Spotts said they are not particularly facing a substitute teacher shortage.
“It’s just that we did not have the usual two-times-per-year sessions last year due to COVID putting everything on hold.”
The goal for the in-service is to assist substitute teachers in feeling more comfortable, more prepared and more confident at each grade level. Information will be shared on the nuances of each building, classroom management strategies for grades K-12 and questions will be answered. Each participant will receive a handbook, which includes helpful information and procedures for each building, organizational tools and resource information.
Substitute teacher pay in Rossford is $115 per day. In order to add a year of pension time, a substitute would need to collect 120 total hours.
“It is seldom that a substitute would work that many hours at our district, but many substitutes work across several districts,” Spotts said.
She said some substitutes treat the accumulated pension time like a savings plan.
“A substitute need only not work for 60 days in order to collect the funds set aside in the pension fund,” Spotts said.
Spotts said a lot of substitutes like the freedom of substitute teaching, as it allows them to work when and how long they want to work.