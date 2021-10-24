PERRYSBURG — In an effort to keep kids in school, administrators at Perrysburg Schools are getting creative in filling empty jobs and the need was outlined at the regular school board meeting last week.
A job fair on Wednesday from 3- 5 p.m. at the Commodore Building cafeteria, is just one factor in Superintendent Tom Hosler’s plan to fill needed jobs from recent absences.
“It’s all hands on deck and we are all trying to move in the same direction,” Superintendent Tom Hosler said. “The numbers that I’m going to show you are the ones where they exhausted every single option that they had to cover classes, and there just wasn’t anyone else… That’s very disruptive to those students.”
In addition to any regular openings, the job fair will include substitute positions for almost every staff position, which includes diverse roles from teacher subs, to para-professionals, monitors, cooks, custodians and bus drivers.
Hosler said that there are no more staff absences than in the past, but the pool of subs is no longer there, and it’s going to get worse. He also expects that it could be two to three years before the district gets to the other side of the need.
The situation has become tight enough that principals and counselors have been filling in as subs.
On Oct. 7 there was a need for 2.5 teachers at Frank Elementary. Three were needed at Hull Prairie Intermediate on Oct. 8, and all the other schools have had needs for substitute teachers at some point in the last two weeks.
“Frank had 2.5 teachers out,” Hosler said. “Put that in perspective, that’s 55 students without an adult.”
In that case it was members of the school administration that subbed, but it was not an ideal teaching day.
On both of those days, at those schools, there was also a need for a para-professional and a monitor.
“So when parents call to talk to the principal, and the principal is not there, it’s because the principal is in a classroom subbing for an entire day,” Hosler said.
He said that there will be some retirements coming with bus drivers, so the need is especially acute. The position is frequently filled by individuals looking for something to do after an early retirement, but there are license requirements.
Hosler noted that because the subs list tends to have a lot of retired individuals, many have decided not to return to work after due to the coronavirus.
“We have lost a lot of these folks, because they don’t want to risk it,” Hosler said. “We are also competing with local businesses. (Employees) are kind of being courted by other players with deeper pockets.”
School board member Kelly Ewbank asked if the administration had been looking for ways the district might cover some of the up-front costs for subs, like fingerprinting and background checks.
Hosler said that it is already being looked into and they are also looking at pay and referral incentives. He added that some of those concepts were addressed in early COVID-19 relief bills from the state. While they had expired, he is hoping the legislature will bring them back.
He said that the Perrysburg Schools sub pay is near the top in the area.
Board member Sue Larimer suggested that additional efforts be made to educate the subs on removing a “scare factor.” When she was recently in a classroom she noted how there is a lot of high tech record keeping, even with routine activities like attendance, which might be scaring off some of the potential substitute teachers.
There is no need to sign up for the job fair, just show up at the Commodore Building cafeteria at 140 E. Indiana Ave. Anyone who can’t make it to the job fair can also look at the district website, which is updated as soon as openings become available.