The Ohio Lake Erie Commission is seeking submissions for the 29th Annual Life on Lake Erie photo contest. The contest is an opportunity for amateur photographers to showcase their talent for photographing one of Ohio’s most valuable natural resources – Lake Erie.
“This annual contest is a great way to showcase the beauty of Ohio’s Lake Erie and the talents of amateur photographers,” said OLEC Executive Director Joy Mulinex. “No matter the season, the lake always is a wonderful place to enjoy the outdoors, providing a perfect backdrop to capture breathtaking moments through the lens of a camera.”
The Life on Lake Erie photo contest is an opportunity for amateur photographers, at least 18 years of age, to submit photos of Lake Erie and the surrounding landscapes, boating, swimming, ice fishing, people and wildlife on and around the lake.
The contest is open to amateur photographers’ original photos (taken between Aug. 1, 2020 through July 31, 2021) of Ohio’s Lake Erie watershed. Entry forms and official contest rules can be found at the commission’s website. All entries must be received by July 31.
Winning photographs may be displayed on the OLEC website and social media platforms, may be used in publications to promote Lake Erie, and for photography-viewing tours throughout Ohio with Lake Erie partner organizations.
OLEC was established to preserve Lake Erie’s natural resources, to protect the quality of its waters and ecosystem, and to promote economic development of the region.