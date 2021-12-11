Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will be participating in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign.
Through Jan. 3,, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities.
“This is the 11th year WCCOA has partnered with area Subaru dealerships for this event. With the help of Subaru and MOWA we are able to raise awareness of the importance of a hot, home delivered meal and daily well check to our frail, older population. These meals and drivers provide nourishment and a safe, daily, socially-distanced visit to the older adults we serve,” said Angie Bradford, WCCOA’s director of food service.
Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like WCCOA, will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru. WCCOA has partnered with both Great Lakes Subaru in Findlay and Yark Subaru in Toledo.
Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 2.5 million meals and friendly visits to vulnerable seniors nationwide.
Over the last 13 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to its charity partners. This year’s event is on track to bring that total to over $225 million.