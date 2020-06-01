PERRYSBURG — When it comes to having a close sisterhood, Carlin and Annika Pendell set the bar pretty high. Although they are three years apart, they share so many of the same interests and activities, making them nearly inseparable and each other’s closest friend.
The daughters of Jeff and Natalie Pendell, the girls have lived in both Bowling Green and Perrysburg.
From 2001-15, the family enjoyed the BG community as members of St. Aloysius parish and school and the Stone Ridge Golf Club.
In 2015, the family moved to Perrysburg, as it was closer to many of the girls’ activities. Carlin attended St. Al’s before transferring to St. Ursula Academy for seventh grade. Annika attended St. Al’s and St. Rose in Perrysburg, and she just completed her freshman year as an SUA Arrow.
When older sister Carlin, a recent SUA graduate who will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall, was looking for a new educational environment as a middle-schooler, she found a strong commitment to learning from the students and staff at SUA.
“The college-preparatory classes seemed challenging, but there was plenty of support offered in every subject. The strong sisterhood helps everyone succeed. I was also looking ahead to high school and was excited by SUA’s competitive sports, service opportunities, clubs, and Advanced Placement courses,” she said.
A gifted student, Carlin named AP Psychology, AP Literature, Anatomy and Creative Writing as among her favorite courses.
“AP Psych was an extremely interesting class because of the wide range of topics we covered. AP Literature and Creative Writing both kindled my love for English. In Anatomy, my class dissected various animals and animal body parts. It was amazing to learn about the body while holding it,” she said.
Carlin will study Neuroscience and English at Michigan, combining her two main academic interests.
Annika, known as Anni, had her own reasons for choosing SUA for high school.
“My sister was a junior there and I loved the community, but it was more than that. As soon as I walked in, I knew I wanted to go to SUA because of all the friendly faces and great academics.”
Her favorite classes thus far are World History, Spanish, and Chorale.
“I enjoyed World History because it kept me updated on what was going on in the world. Spanish II was challenging and interesting. I really enjoyed my Chorale class because I love to sing. Plus, my sister was also in this class, which is super fun,” Anni said.
While their recent online classes have presented some challenges, the girls have mastered — and even enjoyed — the experience. “My AP Literature class has a Google Meet to read Hamlet aloud, just as we would do in the classroom,” Carlin said. Anni added, “I enjoyed making a theology video at home and combining it with my group partners on iMovie.”
Spending this year together has meant the world to these sisters.
“It was very special to share my freshman year with my sister,” Anni said. “We were together for soccer, the musical, and lacrosse. She helped me adjust to high school, and I don’t know what I would have done this year without her. Because we were involved in many of the same activities, we were almost never apart. I think this will be the most difficult change for me next year because I won’t have my best friend with me everywhere I go.”
Carlin echoed Anni’s sentiments.
“I’m lucky to share so many of my interests with Anni. We had a lot of fun scrimmaging against each other during soccer practices in the fall. She often played defense on JV while I played forward on varsity, and we had a few intense battles. We bonded during countless musical rehearsals, and I was able to watch her succeed as a talented actress and musician. We were both really looking forward to lacrosse season because we were going to be playing together on varsity.”
Free time is rare for these busy sisters, but they both enjoy biking to downtown Perrysburg from their home. Their destination might be Local Roots, O’Deer Diner, or the farmer’s market.