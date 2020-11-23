Corinne Staneart, a senior at St. Ursula Academy, was seemingly born to swim.
Beginning at age 7, she has spent a significant amount of time in a pool, even understanding that her choice of high school must involve an excellent swim program. Staneart has made her presence known in both the Three Rivers Athletic Conference and the Ohio High School Athletic Association, where she is a league and state medal winner for several swimming events.
Staneart, a Bowling Green resident, chose SUA not only for its swim program, but also for its warm environment, which she discovered when she shadowed at the school.
Her favorite classes are speech and dance. Her speech class, she said, “gave me critical skills for the future,” while her dance class helped balance her more challenging coursework—such as her Statistics and Probability class—and presented a fun way to learn something new.
Her main extracurricular activity is swimming. But Staneart said she has gained much more from this activity than a faster time and accolades.
“Swimming is time-consuming, so I have to be completely dedicated to it. Through this sport, I have learned so much about myself. I have learned that I love to be a leader and role model. I have truly found that hard work pays off; if you work toward a goal, you will be rewarded in the end.”
These lessons will transfer to life after high school and college, as well.
But swimming isn’t just hard work, it is also her passion—and a lot of fun.
“My teammates and I always have a great time at practice, and we are always laughing. I love racing with my team and competing hard. Going to the Ohio state championships for the past three years has been one of the best experiences because we all room together and have a great time. We play games, watch movies, and go out to dinner. And then we race.”
“It’s so much fun to be able to trust my team to be the best we can be and race as fast as we can. I love being part of a team because you are not just working hard for yourself, you are also working hard for your team.”
As one of five children, Staneart is younger sister to Jillian and older sister to Bennett, Jocelyn,and Natalie. Her parents, Dave and Angela, along with cat Lucy, round out the family. Their favorite activities include swimming at their grandma’s pool, having dinner and playing games together, and just spending time with each other.
After she graduates from SUA in May, Staneart will purse a college education in Ohio. She will enroll as an “undecided” major.
“I think it’s the best way to find out what you are truly passionate about, rather than being confined to one major.”
Before she heads off to college, Staneart has a few more races to focus on. As part of the previous season’s TRAC champs and a winner in the 200-yard medley relay, 100-yard fly, and 200-yard free relay, Staneart wants to repeat her successes as a senior. SUA won the TRAC championship in 2019 and 2018, as well, so Staneart and her teammates would like another chance at the top slot. In 2018, Staneart was also a member of the Division II OHSAA state champion team in the 200-yard free relay.