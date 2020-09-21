TOLEDO — The Heffernan family of Bowling Green is beginning its final year at St. Ursula Academy after a long run for three sisters.
Senior Claire followed her older sisters Hannah (Class of 2014) and Elizabeth (Class of 2018) to SUA after their education at St. Aloysius School. Claire’s parents are John and Sally Heffernan; she also has a brother, Sam.
As an Arrow legacy, her choice for high school might have seemed a given, but Claire Heffernan took her high school decision seriously.
“I wanted to come to SUA for a variety of reasons, but the thing that really made it stand apart from other schools was the welcoming and friendly environment. When I shadowed SUA for the first time, I was instantly met with a feeling of belonging and acceptance. Every person greeted others with a smile, and all the girls seemed genuinely happy to be at school. After that experience, I knew that St. Ursula was the place for me, and I continue to be grateful that I found such a wonderful community with my Arrow sisters,” she said.
Heffernan takes full advantage of the many academic and extracurricular opportunities at SUA.
“The classes I like best are the ones that are the most creatively stimulating. I have always been especially interested in English, and I really enjoyed both AP Seminar and AP English Language and Composition. I love discussion-based classes that really get the gears turning in my head. I also have a knack for writing, and I really like writing poetry.”
Her AP English Language and Composition teacher, Linda Savercool, said she is an eager learner.
“She worked diligently on all her assignments, and always had interesting insight during class discussions. She really is a great young woman,” Savercool said.
Heffernan said that she enjoys art classes.
“I especially loved the ceramics class I took my junior year because I was able to have a lot of creative freedom with my work, and I felt my skills really improved during the class.”
Although she has a rigorous academic load, Claire still manages to participate in the school musical, play on the lacrosse team, and be a member of Student Council.
After she graduates, Claire plans to attend a college in Ohio and possibly major in psychology. Her older sisters have set the bar high for their college and career experiences: Hannah is currently studying to complete her CPA exams and is working as an accountant with Grant Thornton. Elizabeth is working toward a biology degree at Chaminade University in Hawaii.
Around Bowling Green, Heffernan finds many activities to enjoy in her leisure time. She works at Tropical Smoothie — and she’s also a fan of their smoothies, which she enjoys after taking a local yoga class.