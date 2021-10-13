Stuffed animals are invading the library. What will they get up to without librarian supervision? Find out by dropping your stuffed animal off via curbside pickup at the Wood County District Public Library on Nov. 5 from 4-5 p.m. at either library location.
While dropping off your stuffed animal, enter our raffle for a chance to win your own Bubble07 unicorn from Invasion of the Unicorns by David Biedrzycki. Your stuffed animal will have a night a fun, and on Nov. 6, pick them back up and watch our social media to see what they were up to.
No registration required. For drop-off, stop by the Children’s Place on Nov. 5 or use WCDPL’s curbside pickup. For questions and more information, call 419-352-8253 or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.