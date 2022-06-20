TONTOGANY — The Otsego Penta FFA Chapter held the 14th annual Ag Day at Otsego Elementary on May 26.
The purpose of Ag Day is to teach fourth graders about science in agriculture, as well as provide hands on experiences in agriculture.
A total of 125 fourth graders participated. Otsego Penta FFA members taught five different lessons. Due to weather conditions the day was modified.
The plant session included learning about plant parts, growth and nutrition, as well as planting a mini farm for each student to take home. The agricultural technology session taught students about new technology in agriculture like using GPS, auto steer, field mapping of soils, and about the various crops planted in Wood County.
Students learned about biotechnology and did a taste test with apples, comparing organic and conventionally produced apples. The fourth session was focused on where food comes from. Students used world map to discover where their food is produced.
The final session taught student about food science. Students learned about ice cream and made ice cream in a bag.
All sessions were designed and taught by Otsego Penta FFA members. The chapter had 25 FFA members conduct the activities for Ag Day.