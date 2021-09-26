The pandemic and remote learning had an impact on student test scores at Bowling Green City Schools.
Angela Schaal, the district’s executive director of teaching and learning, presented spring state assessment test results at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
Statewide, the language and literacy scores for kindergarten readiness showed 47.6% of those students who participated were not on track, significantly more than the 39.7% recorded in 2019.
Statewide during the fall of 2020, third-grade proficiency rates were approximately 9% lower than in 2019.
“Obviously, this pandemic really impacted education and the process of education as we knew it,” Schaal said. “This is not unique to Bowling Green. This is prevalent in the state.”
Test scores this spring in Bowling Green were, not surprisingly, lower than in past years, she said.
“Students really struggled. They did not perform as well on assessments during this pandemic,” Schaal said.
In grades third to fifth, English/language arts proficiency rates decreased by about 10% (except in fifth grade where it went up 1%) and math proficiency rates dropped by approximately 20%, according to scores Schaal presented Tuesday.
The comparisons are based on 2018-19 and 2020-21 scores.
No testing was done in 2019-20 due to the pandemic, she said.
“We are not happy about those scores,” Schaal said. “We obviously want them to be higher.”
She pointed out that 87% of districts in Ohio also saw a drop in proficiency scores.
Kenwood Elementary showed the highest proficiency, at 53.5%, of all elementaries in phonemic awareness skills after having two years of a new Fundations curriculum.
“It’s not where we want to be, but we can see in that data that the instructional materials that we are using are working,” she said.
Schaal pointed out Kenwood was an Ed-Choice school in 2019 and has been implementing Fundations for two years. It has been used at Crim and Conneaut elementaries for only one year.
“Our other two buildings are going to get there,” she said.
Proficiency in this area is 41% at Conneaut and 31.3% at Crim.
At the middle school, there was a significant drop in math scores: around 38% in each grade.
“Math definitely took a hit. There is no doubt about that,” Schaal said.
There also was a drop in English/language arts, ranging from 7% to 15%.
At the high school, scores for American government went up nearly 2% while all other areas of study dropped on average 15% except for geometry which dropped 25% and American U.S. history which dropped nearly 30%.
“Definitely some challenging numbers to look at,” Schaal said.
Special education students did very well in showing growth, she pointed out.
To combat the loss in learning, the district will focus this year on its district leadership team and develop a strong foundation for a multi-tiered system of support that will help meet the needs of each student who isn’t getting the necessary instruction in the classroom.
Their work will trickle down to building leadership and teacher leadership teams, Schaal said.
The district has invited in Margaret Searle, an education consultant, to provide training on school improvement plans, diagnosing and prescribing interventions for students with behavior and academic problems and training teachers how to deliver research-based instruction.
She will provide several full-day trainings.
New curriculum also has been adopted, including math for K-12 students and English/language arts for K-2.
A math chat will be offered quarterly in each building where teachers can talk about lessons, and what is and isn’t going well.
The district is introducing two probation facilitators to help coach existing teachers and train new teachers so there is sustainability within a curriculum.
A new assessment will be used this year that will enable the district to break down data in greater detail that will help teachers target where intervention is needed.
“We really need an assessment system in this district that everybody can use, where we’re all looking at the same data, we’re all talking about the same thing,” Schaal said.
Board member Tracy Hovest asked what the long-term plan was for the new math curriculums.
New math curriculums were needed because what they had been using no longer aligns with the state standards, Schaal said.
The length of their usage will be determined on future shifts in state standards as well as their effectiveness in the classroom, she said. She hopes to keep them for six years.
“We are rocking this. Our teachers are amazing, and our kids are going to make a huge amount of growth this year,” Schaal said. “I think we’re well on our way.”