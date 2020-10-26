North Baltimore High School
Austin Gibson was selected by the North Baltimore staff as the October Student of the Month.
He has excelled academically throughout his high school career, with a 3.93 grade point average and numerous honor roll and academic excellence awards.
He also plays basketball and football for the Tigers.
Upon graduation, he plans to use his love of cooking to attend school and pursue a career in the culinary arts.
Bowling Green High School
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have chosen Leanne Hershberger and Kaylee Dean as their Students of the Month for September and October, respectively.
Hershberger is the daughter of Kathryn and Andrew Hershberger and ranks first in her class.
She is a member of National Honor Society, French National Honor Society and is a National Merit Scholarship commended student. She is an Ambassador Girls Scout, having been in Troop 10149 for 11 years, and is working toward her Gold Award. She also has participated in dance at Julie’s Dance Studio for 14 years. She has been a soloist in “The Nutcracker” and has danced in the show for 10 years.
She has had work presented in the Focus Art Show at BGSU and was a guidance office aide last year.
She wants to attend Brown University or Swarthmore College to study molecular biology.
Dean is the daughter of Mary and Dan Dean and is ranked eighth in her class.
She is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. She was elected president of the Class of 2021 and is also serving in that same role in Key Club and Stu Crew. She plays on the varsity basketball team, is a member of quiz bowl, and was a delegate to Buckeye Girls State.
She has earned a 39 out of 40 at a past State Science Fair.
She works as a waitress at Frisch’s and as a sales associate at TJX Companies.
She intends to study forensic chemistry at Bowling Green State University.