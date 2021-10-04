North Baltimore High School
North Baltimore High School has named its September and October Students of the Month.
Gabriella Estrada is the September honoree.
Estrada tackles problems and difficult content with a positive attitude, asking questions, accepting feedback and applying that feedback until she succeeds. She is a head editor of the yearbook, student council president and the National Honor Society president, and a member of the varsity volleyball, cheer, basketball and track teams, all while maintaining a 3.87 GPA.
After graduation, Estrada plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Toledo.
Grace Hagemyer is the October honoree.
She is an outstanding student, maintaining a 3.96 GPA. This fall, she is taking multiple classes from the University of Findlay.
She is active in Tiger athletics, where she is a four-year varsity member of both basketball, earning the role of captain, as well as volleyball.
She participates in Paws for a Cause, National Honors Society and Tri-M Music Honors Society. She is a percussionist, section leader and soloist in the marching band, pep band and concert bands.
After graduation, Hagemyer plans to attend college to study sports management.