North Baltimore High School
The North Baltimore High School staff selected Zach Weinandy to be Student of the Month for February.
He is a 4.0 student who has further challenged himself by taking college coursework during his senior year. He is also a five sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, bowling, baseball and track.
He helps with the local youth flag football program.
After graduation, Weinandy plans on attending the University of Findlay to study accounting.
Bowling Green High School
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School named Evan Jiang as their Student of the Month for February.
He is the son of Naizhu Jiang and BiChai Ni.
Jiang is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. He is co-captain of the high school’s quiz bowl team and is a member of the tennis team and past member of the cross country team.
He is a violinist with the philharmonic section of the Toledo Youth Symphony Orchestra.
He is ranked sixth in the senior class with a 4.55 gpa and has an ACT composite score of 34.
The senior is co-founder of RealDudelmperfect, a YouTube channel that produced comedy sketches.
He works at Bamboo Garden and plans to study electrical and computer engineering at either Ohio State University, Purdue University or the University of Michigan.
Otsego High School
Rylee Hollar was the senior Student of the Month at Otsego High School.
Also honored were junior Serina Wheeler, sophomore Alyssa Malanowski, and freshman Vance Weaver.
Hollar is the daughter of Kevin and Michelle Hollar, Haskins.
She has been in FFA for four years, and has been on the honor roll for four years.
She has played varsity soccer for four years and has served as captain three years.
She also has participated in Knights Have Your Back for three years, 2nd and 7 for two years, and has been in the mentorship program for one year.
She plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in either business of dietetics.
Wheeler is the daughter of Kirstina Roberts, Bowling Green.
She has been in both marching band and track and field for three years.
Malanowski is the daughter of Christopher and Lindsay Malanowski, Grand Rapids.
She has participated in both speech and debate, and quiz bowl for two years and has been on the honor roll for two years.
Weaver is the son of Dawn Weaver and Matt Weaver, Bowling Green.
He participates in varsity wrestling, varsity cross country and Boy Scouts. He is a deacon at his church.
He has made the honor roll this year and was a member of Junior National Honor Society last year.
Ohio Connections Academy
Nathaniel Stephenson, of Risingsun, was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s Star Students of the Month for February in recognition of his academic achievements and leadership in and outside the classroom.
Nathaniel is a third grader at the statewide online public charter school.