Bowling Green High School
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have announced that Ella Lin is the April Student of the Month.
She is a senior and will graduate on May 29. She is the daughter of Jin Wen Lin and Xiao Juan Lai.
At BGHS, Lin is a part of the National Honors Society, StuCrew and orchestra. She also participates on the varsity tennis team and the debate club. Additionally, she has achieved high grades in many AP and honors courses.
Lin has a 4.26 gpa, an ACT score of 29 and is ranked 11th in her graduating class.
Outside of school, she is a part of the Toledo Symphony Youth Orchestra and works as a waitress at Old Town Buffet. After high school, she plans to attend University of Michigan and study nursing.
Otsego Elementary School
March Students of the Month at Otsego Elementary School included Adrianna Craig, Ezra Simpson, Rosella Ritchie, Joel Word, Mahayli Moore, Austin Fackler, Thatcher Rouse, Ma’riya Deloney, Jeffrey Henning, Aaron Kummerer, Connor Carr, Jasmine Meyers, Cate Rodenberger, Dean Shanaberger, Joey Ortega, Skylar Stahl, Sadie Proctor, Kara Dobbelaere, Quinton Duncan, Layne Mason, Alaina Molnar, Riley Fullenkamp, Whitney Koch, Greighson Knapp, Drayton Rink, Isaiah Lambert, Tecumseh Duvall, Nora Mason, Julianne McQuillin, Cora Thornton, Eston Fonseca and Oliver Hanhold.