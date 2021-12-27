Otsego High School
Megan Vollmar was named the senior December Student of the Month at Otsego High School.
Also honored were junior Preslee Drain, sophomore Samuel Head and freshman Rosemary Brewster.
Vollmar is the daughter of Dean and Beth Vollmar, Bowling Green.
She has a 3.9 gpa and is a two-year member of National Honor Society. She has been in the band for four years and has participated in the musical for two years. She is a member of student council and is senior class president.
Vollmar also has participated in cheerleading for four years.
She plans to attend the University of Findlay to study exercise science with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.
Drain is the daughter of Michelle Drain and Rhett Drain, Bowling Green.
She has been a member of National Honor Society for one year and played volleyball as a freshman and sophomore.
She volunteers as a student library aide and participates in Book and Media Club, the district’s mentor program and Spanish Club.
Head is the son of Leslie Head and Michael Head, Weston.
He is president of the speech and debate team, of which he has been a member for two years. He also plays tuba and trombone in concert band, marching band and jazz band. He has a black belt in karate.
Brewster is the daughter of Michael and Laura Brewster, Grand Rapids.
She is a member of band and sang with the chorus for “Cabaret.” She has volunteered at the Apple Butter Festival, St. Patrick’s Church and at the basketball concession stand.