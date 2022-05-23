Otsego High School
Luke Brewster was the senior Student of the Month at Otsego High School in April.
Also honored were juniorEmma Gerhardt, sophomore Owen Atkinson and freshman Eliana Tobar.
Brewster is the son of Laura and Michael Brewster, Grand Rapids.
He is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, has been on the honor roll every quarter, and will graduate summa cum laude with a 4.057 gpa.
He has been in concert, marching, pep and jazz bands for four years, and was a section leader as a junior and senior. He participated in the musical this year.
He has participated in track for four years and made the varsity team as a junior; and has bowled for Otsego for two years, making the varsity team this year.
He earned his Eagle Scout after organizing 156 volunteer hours refurbishing the playground at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Grand Rapids.
He plans to attend Bowling Green State University for music education with an emphasis on trumpet. He wants to become a high school band director.
Gerhardt is the daughter of Angela and Chad Gerhardt, Weston.
She is involved with student council and has been on the honor roll for three years.
Atkinson is the son of Pam Atkinson and David Atkinson, Bowling Green.
He is a member of National Honor Society and has played football and basketball since he was in seventh grade.
Tobar is the daughter of Jennifer and David Tobar, Weston.
She has a 4.125 gpa and enjoys hiking.