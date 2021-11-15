Bowling Green High School
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School announce that Aubrey Nyiri is the November Student of the Month. Nyiri is a senior and will graduate on May 29. He is the son of Csaba and Jennifer Nyiri.
His school honors and activities include membership in the National Honors Society, the Spanish Honors Society, AP Scholar with Honors, College Prep Scholar, National College Match Finalist and National Merit Semifinalist. Nyiri has achieved four varsity letters in soccer, three varsity letters in track and field, and participates in marching and concert band playing the French horn and mellophone. He currently has a composite ACT score of 33, a 4.3 grade point average and ranks fifth in his graduating class.
Nyiri has worked at McDonald’s since July 2019. After high school, he plans to attend either Princeton, University of Chicago, or Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study either physics or computer science.
Otsego High School
Trevor Hennan has been named the senior Student of the Month for October at Otsego High School.
Also recognized were junior Gavin Miller, sophomore Serenity Nickel and freshman Haylee Williams.
All four students are on the honor roll at OHS.
Hennan is the son of Brian and Nanette Hennan, Bowling Green. He has been in FFA for four years and has played basketball and baseball for four years as well. He volunteers for the Tontogany Sons of the American Legion and plans to attend Hocking College to get a degree in wildlife and natural resource management.
Miller is the son of Larry and Tammy Miller, Weston. He has been in choir for seven years and theater for eight years. He volunteers at the Shalom Food Pantry in Holgate.
Nickel is the daughter of Doug Nickel and Tawny Nickel, Weston. She participates in swing choir and FFA and has volunteered at the tractor pulls and Zion Lutheran Church.
Williams is the daughter of Shawn and Christina Williams, Bowling Green. She has been in choir for four years and has participated in Christ Church of Bowling Green’s Mission Week for 11 years. She has volunteered at Martha’s Kitchen for five years and has played in the praise band with her youth group for one year.