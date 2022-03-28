North Baltimore High School
Brock Baltz has been chosen as the March Senior of the Month at North Baltimore High School.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, along with the Best of the Best, while playing football, basketball and baseball.
As a starting lineman in football, a player off the bench in basketball, and a cornerstone first basemen in baseball, he isn’t the “star” player, but rather the necessary player a good team needs to have success.
He coached his nephew’s flag football team this past fall.
After graduating he plans to attend Bowling Green State University to major in accounting.
Otsego High School
Calvin Renkel was named the February Student of the Month at Otsego High School.
Also honored were junior Eli Alley, sophomore Trey Studer and freshman Jack Rowland.
Renkel is the son of Jon and Amy Renkel, Grand Rapids. He is on the honor roll, is a two-year band member and plans to attend Northwest State Community College to study industrial maintenance.
Alley is the son of Maria Alley, Grand Rapids. He has participated in football and track and field for three years and chorale for two years.
Studer is the son of Matt and Hayley Studer, Bowling Green. He is a member of National Junior Honor Society, FCA and his church youth group. He has played golf for two years (one year on varsity) and has played basketball for two years.
He volunteers with Knights Have Your Back, Back Bay Mission, Cherry Street Mission and the Walk to End Homelessness.
Rowland is the son of Julie and Sean Russian and Josh Rowland, Haskins. He has been in FFA for one year and Boy Scouts for two years.
He played freshman basketball and junior varsity football and tried out for baseball.
He volunteers at the Apple Butter Festival and the tractor pull and reads to second graders.