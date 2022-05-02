Otsego High School
Donovan Ellis was named the senior Student of the Month for March at Otsego High School.
Also honored were junior Dakota Keifer, sophomore Josie Grizzard and freshman Max Miles.
Ellis is the son of Bryan Ellis and Kendra Ellis of Bowling Green.
He has a 3.74 gpa and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has consistently been on the honor roll and principal’s lists.
He has played varsity soccer for three years and was a Northern Buckeye Conference Senior All-Academic Team member. He also has participated in track and field for three years.
He participates in band, jazz band, quiz bowl and FCCLA. He portrayed Prince Eric in “The Little Mermaid” this year.
He is an H20 Church kids volunteer and worship team member.
Ellis plans to join the Air National Guard after graduation.
Keifer is the son of Cassie Keifer and Richie Keifer, Grand Rapids. He was an Academic All Ohio his sophomore year. He has played varsity football for two years and has participated in varsity track three years.
He volunteers with Knights Have Your Back.
Grizzard is the daughter of Chuck and Marcia Grizzard, Grand Rapids.
She has been a mat maiden for wrestling for two years, is a varsity cheerleader for football and basketball and is on the competition team. She is the 2018 gymnastics floor state champion and was top 100 in the nation.
She volunteers with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Relay for Life, and takes mission trips with the Alive program at Waterville Methodist Church.
Miles is the son of Matthew and Dawn Miles, Bowling Green. He has participated in band, jazz band, pep band, the bowling team and the Outdoor Club.
He has been a Boy Scout for five years and volunteers at the Applebutter Festival, Togany Fest and as a teacher’s aide. He is a member of St. Patrick’s Providence Catholic Church and is a holiday bell ringer for the Salvation Army.