Bowling Green High School
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and the Bowling Green High School have announced that Thomas Rigel is the May Student of the Month.
Rigel is the son of Thomas and Catherine Rigel of Bowling Green.
The senior’s school awards include membership in the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, recognition as a Scholar Athlete in track and cross country, and the recipient of the “Coaches Award” in cross country. He is a two-time International qualifier for DECA and is a 2020-21 “Academic All-Ohio” Award recipient.
He is a four-year member of the varsity cross country and track teams.
Rigel is employed at McDonald’s and the Black Swamp Candle Company and he is ranked 11th in his class with a 4.518 grade point average. He has volunteered at the Bobcat A-Thon Family Fundraiser, Cure JM Fundraiser Volleyball Game and the Zombie Mud Run October 2019.
He will attend Ohio State University and major in finance.
Ohio Connections Academy
Camilla Estep of Perrysburg and Kaylee Gonyer of Cygnet were recently recognized among Ohio Connections Academy’s Star Students of the Month for April in recognition of their academic achievements and leadership in and outside the classroom.
Camilla, a third grader at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by her teacher in recognition of her outstanding attitude towards school and her peers.
Gonyer, a senior who has been at OCA since 2017, was nominated by her English teacher because of her determination to succeed in the classroom.