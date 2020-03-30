North Baltimore High School
The North Baltimore High School staff selected Katie Dewulf to be Student of the Month for February.
She is one of the top students in her graduating class academically. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking a difficult slate of high school and college course work.
Dewulf excels outside of the classroom as well. She is a three-year member of both the cross country and track teams, and also devotes her time to Paws for a Cause (our high school volunteer organization).
After graduation, she plans on attending the University of Toledo to study chemical engineering.
Bowling Green High School
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School announce that Zachary Nemec and Faith Zhang are the February and March Students of the Month, respectively.
Both are seniors at BGHS.
Nemec is the son of Beverly Smith and Rich Nemec. He is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society, the varsity wrestling team and has participated in baseball and basketball.
He has volunteered with Harvest for Hunger, the Ohio Energy Project, the Zombie Mud Run and the DECA blood drive.
He placed in two DECA competitions and worked at Walmart.
He currently ranks second in his class with a 4.571 grade point average.
He plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in digital forensics.
Zhang is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, the varsity tennis team and is treasurer of her senior class.
A scholar athlete, she plays violin in the chamber orchestra and volunteers at the Wood County Fair, at the Wood County District Public Library and at Vacation Bible School. She has been employed at Brookdale Senior Living as a food server.
She also ranks second with a 4.574 grade point average.
She wants to attend Michigan State University, Miami University or the University of Toledo to major in pre-medical studies.