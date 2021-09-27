Otsego High School
Ellie Feehan has been named the senior Student of the Month at Otsego High School.
Also honored were junior Neil Amborski, sophomore Cohen Feehan and freshman Wes Kellermeier.
Ellie Feehan is a member of National Honor Society and has participated in varsity basketball for two years, serving as captain one year, and varsity cheerleading three years. She has participated in both, however, all four years in high school, starting at the junior varsity level.
She volunteers with Knights Have Your Back, 2nd and 7, and participated in the Student of the Year challenge with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She also works at the Sun Federal Credit Union student branch at the school.
She is the daughter of Brad and Heidi Feehan, Bowling Green, and plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to be a nurse.
Amborski is the son of Adrienne Amborski and Dan Amborski. He lives in Bowling Green and plays center snare drum in the marching band, in which he has participated three years.
He is a member of Boy Scouts of America.
Cohen Feehan is a member of National Junior Honor Society and has played football for two years and both baseball and basketball one year.
He helped the FFA parking vehicles at the national tractor pulls.
He is the son of Brad and Heidi Feehan.
Kellermeier participates varsity golf and varsity cross country, FFA and 4-H.
The son of Will and Kara Kellermeier, Bowling Green, he helped the athletic boosters with clean-up at the tractor pull.