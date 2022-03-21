North Baltimore High School
Lucy Trout was named Student of the Month at North Baltimore High School for February.
She excels in all areas of academics, is kind to everyone she meets, knows how to prioritize her time, and never hesitates to take on new challenges.
She took dual enrollment classes as a junior and maintained a 4.0 GPA.
She has participated in basketball, cross country and track, and is an active member of National Honor Society, Tri-M, band and Paws for a Cause, the school’s community service group.
Trout was also elected vice president of her 4-H club and is a member of the Wood County Junior Fair Board.
She works part-time at Lennard’s Greenhouse in North Baltimore.
Lake High School
Desiree Smoot was selected as the February Student of the Month at Lake High School.
She is the daughter of Traci Griesinger and Daniel Smooth and lives in Northwood.
She is a four-year member of the honor roll and has a 4.173 grade point average. She ranks 16th in her senior class.
She plans to attend college to study in the psychology field.
Otsego Elementary
Otsego Elementary has listed its February students of the Month, including Zoey Medley, Mia Hill, Loretta Fahey, Max Kramer, Harper Radwanski, TJ Luman, Kameri Green, Chase Ferow, Teddy Seeger, Hollis Kuhlman, Ava Braley, Grant Clemens, Reed Sidders, Eve Fuller, Konner Carpenter, Brooklyn Jeremy, Myles Bruss, Casey Snyder, Julianna Pope, Peyton McKinney, Aubrey Koch, Jonathan Norrod, Genson Meyer, Jocelyn Belleville, Tristen Hacker, Zane Winger, Audrey Lincoln, Cooper Downey, Liam McKenzie, Nora Gregory, Joanie Vetter and Grace Neumeyer.