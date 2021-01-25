North Baltimore High School
The North Baltimore High School staff has selected Jordan Kimmel to be Student of the Month for January.
He has maintained a 3.23 GPA and is a four-year runner on the cross country team where he was captain his senior year. He is also a two-year track runner and jumper and was selected as boy’s MVP for field events his sophomore year.
Kimmel plays trombone in the band.
He has earned the rank of Eagle Scout in Troop 315 for designing, building and installing the new sign outside the North Baltimore Historical Society.
After high school, he plans to enlist the Air Force.
Bowling Green High School
Noah Horn has been named the Bowling Green Exchange Club Student of the Month for January at Bowling Green High School.
He is the son of Erick and Nancy Horn.
Horn is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society and takes mostly honors-level, College Credit Plus and Advanced Placement classes.
He has a 4.579 grade point average and scored a 30 on the ACT.
Horn has been a member of track and varsity tennis and is a graduate of BG Leadership.
He volunteers with the Wood County Humane Society, is in his church youth group, and has been an alter server for eight years.
He is employed at TJ Maxx.
Horn plans to attend Bowling Green State University to study pre-vet and pre-med.