Bowling Green High School
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School selected Gabriel Mott as the May Student of the Month.
Mott graduated on May 29 with a 4.27 GPA and a composite ACT score of 34. He is the son of Gregory and Diane Mott.
Mott’s school honors and activities included membership in the National Honors Society, French National Honors Society, and a recipient of the National Merit Scholarship Commendation. He represented BGHS at the State Science Day and received a superior rating. He was involved in Model United Nations, quiz bowl, French club, and StuCrew during high school.
Outside of school, he works at Burger King as a team leader training new employees and managing kitchen operations. He also has volunteered at Feed My Starving Children, First United Methodist and St. Paul’s Community Center.
He plans to attend Ohio Northern University to double major in applied mathematics and political science.
North Baltimore High School
The North Baltimore High School staff selected Darrian Zitzelberger to be Student of the Month for May.
He was a varsity letterman in cross country, football, wrestling and track. He is the only student in record time, to complete every type of rubik’s cube in the chemistry classroom.
He plans on becoming an electrician.
Otsego Elementary School
TONTOGANY — Otsego Elementary School has released its Students of the Month for April and May.
April honorees included Corey Snyder, Kaselyn Bostelman, Hunter Bostelman, Olivia Keith, Landon Haar, Nolan Cornell, Eric Charnesky, Elise George, Zaya Fonseca, Carter Oney, Brooklyn Patterson, Anthony Mora, Adam Zellner, Maddox Burks, Kaylee Dickson, Tanner Huddleston, Maggie Kramer, Dalton Nickel, Lottie Bergfeld, Madilyn Goodwin, Rae Bolley, Joclyn Myers, Jake Greenwald, Isaac Cordonnier, Avery Coutcher, Shayleigh Hughes, Madisyn Eckert, Ailyn Martinez-Alba, Alexa Lawson, Maizey Allen, Cora Wright and Chloe Moser.
Students honored in May were Tucker Downey, Lila McGrain, Weston Fager, Mara Solle, Noah Ryan, Ava Patterson, Gavin Bevier, Lyndsey Hummel, Lena Mills, Melanie Miller, Charlotte Murphy, Jace Carroll, Clara Meyer, Lisa Bartley, Emmitt Grassley, Addy Kelley, Joaquin Martinez-Donnelly, Jamie Greenwald, Brynlee Schwab, Dominic Vansant, Colt Wilson, Addison Dickman, Adyn Asmus, Callie Hartman, Maddie Luce, Cale Hartman, Alexis Kelley, Faith Henry, Rennen Brown, Jaxson Buchhop, Roman Buchhop, Alex Obringer, Willow Robinson, Aria Winkle and Corrine Wright.