North Baltimore High School
The North Baltimore staff selected Hannah Swartz as Student of the Month for March.
She is near the top of her class with a 3.8 GPA. She is also taking college level coursework, and is a member of National Honors Society.
She volunteers in the student café and often runs concessions during sporting events. She is a member of Paws for a Cause and serves on student council.
She will pursue a degree in nursing at Ohio State University.
Otsego High School
Zach Canterbury has been named the senior Student of the Month at Otsego High School.
Also honored were junior Gabriela Walker, sophomore Oliver Odendahl and freshman Trevor Wilcox.
Canterbury is the son of Mark and Shannon Canterbury, Bowling Green. He is captain and four-year member of the soccer team. He also has played basketball for two years and football for one year.
He is a three-year member of DECA and also is a member of Knights Have Your Back and 2nd and 7. He has made the honor roll all four years of high school.
He plans to attend Defiance College to study criminal justice and play soccer.
Walker is the daughter of Anita Walker and Todd Jacobs. She lives in Grand Rapids.
Odendahl is the son of Andrea Odendahl, Bowling Green. He is in marching, concert and jazz bands as well as Boy Scouts. He has participated in Clean Your Streams and Wreaths Across America.
Wilcox is the son of Tim and Amy Wilcox, Haskins. He participates in varsity wrestling.
Bowling Green High School
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School named Hayden E. McCracken as its Student of the Month for March.
He is the son of Shane and Bryan McCracken.
He has a 4.55 grade point average and scored above a 30 on his ACT. He has taken AP and honors-level courses.
He is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and the Bobcat Marching Band. He played varsity tennis for three years and was a four-year member of varsity quiz bowl. He is a past member of the cross country team.
He also has participated in the BGSU Academy Band.
McCracken has worked in the past at Burger King and as a picker and inspector of strawberries at Riverbend Farms, Wayne.
He plans to attend either Bowling Green State University or Ohio State University to study computer science.