Otsego High School
Micah May is the Senior Student of the Month for January at Otsego High School.
Also honored were junior Johanna Lamb, sophomore Rebekah Cunningham and freshman Thad Timko.
May is the son of Maria May, Grand Rapids.
He has a 3.688 grade point average and is on the all-academic football and wrestling teams.
He’s a four-year varsity football team member and a four-year and varsity wrestler, for which he is a sectional champion and state qualifier.
He plans to attend Kent State University and study aerospace engineering.
Lamb is the daughter of Bob and Deanna Lamb, Haskins.
She is a member of National Honor Society with a 3.95 gpa, DECA, Knight and Day Cafe and FCCLA. She also helps with the Sun Federal Credit Union kiosk at school.
She also is involved with Knights Have Your Back, Wood County Project Homeless Connect and her church food pantry.
Cunningham is the daughter of Mary Zielinski, Bowling Green.
She has participated in varsity cross country for two years and varsity track and field for one year. She has been in FFA for two years and 4-H for four years.
She volunteers for parking at the Apple Butter Festival and National Tractor Pulling Championships and has sold ice at the tractor pull.
She has a 3.523 gpa.
Timko is the son of Ron and Hollie Timko, Haskins.
He has played football, basketball and baseball for the Knights for one year and does the audio visuals at Bowling Green Nazarene Church.
He has a 4.0 gpa.
Otsego Elementary School
The following were Students of the Month for January at Otsego Elementary School:
Timothy Nusbaum, Amelia Pahl, Callie Koch, Case Jeffers, Ella VanderVlucht, Kal Calkins, Naomi Brown, Lilly Crompton, Carter Reitz, Eli Selders, Alyssa Rhine, Bennett Fiske, Landon Krupp, Nicole Fortney, Ethan Bradford, Colin Wulff, Nora Cordonnier, Kaylee Bechstein, Alicia Gilligan, Bauer Fausnaugh, Kylie Keifer, Ian Henderson, Jordan Mellon, Cara Rodenberger, Kenzie Kellermeier, Caroline Epperson, Keaton Treen, Amarie Evans-Cousino, Charles Johnson, Aerilyn Jenkins, Harper Sutcliffe and Lincoln Walls.