TONTOGANY – Otsego High School has named its Students of the Month for October.
Senior Matt Snyder was honored, as were junior Nicholas Close, sophomore Emma Kasza, and freshman Jacey Madden.
Snyder, of Grand Rapids, has been a four-year band and choir member, has participated in swing choir for two years and is captain of the bowling team, which he has been involved with for a year.
He also has been a member of Boy Scouts for eight years and youth group for four years.
He has volunteered for the Boy Scout cabin at the Applebutter Festival, at vacation Bible school, with the band boosters at the fair and moving voting poles.
He plans to attend the University of Toledo and major in mechanical engineering technology.
Close, of Haskins, played basketball his freshman year at Otsego and serves food at his church. He has been on the high school honor roll for three years.
Kasza, of Bowling Green, has played cymbals in the band for two years and has volunteered at the Toledo Zoo.
Madden, of Bowling Green, has been in FFA for one year.