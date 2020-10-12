TONTOGANY — Otsego High School has named its Students of the Month for September.
Senior Savannah Pickett was recognized as were junior Nick Seeger, sophomore Joseph Brewster and freshman Lia Barfield.
Pickett, of Holland, has played soccer for three years and softball for one year. She also is involved in Knights Have Your Back and H.O.O.V.E.S., and has been in teen court for a year.
She has been a member of her church youth group for one year and has taken mission trips to Pennsylvania and New York. She also has volunteered at the Cherry Street Mission as well as multiple soup kitchens in Michigan and Florida.
Pickett plans to attend Liberty University to study exercise science and become a physical therapist.
Seeger, of Bowling Green, has been involved with choir, cross country and track for three years. He also participates in Knights Have Your Back.
Brewster, Grand Rapids, has been in band for two years, cross country and track for one year, wrestling for one year and Boy Scouts for nine years. He also participates in the St. Patrick Catholic Church youth group.
Barfield, Bowling Green, is in student council, the musical and teen institute. She participates in junior varsity volleyball as well as basketball and track. She also is in 4-H and Mintonettes and has helped clean up after the tractor pulls.