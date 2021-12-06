Abigail Eiben was named the senior November Student of the Month at Otsego High School.
Also honored were junior Tucker Hunsberger, sophomore Rylie Kregel and freshman Jakes Limes.
Eiben is the daughter of Craig and Rebecca Eiben, Bowling Green.
She is president of the National Honor Society, has a cumulative 4.0 gpa and has been on the 4.0 honor roll for four years. She is taking College Credit Plus classes at Bowling Green State University, maintaining a 4.0 gpa.
She was named all-academic NBC and academic all-Ohio for golf.
She is in Otsego’s choir program and served one year on the Ohio Attorney General Teen Ambassador Board.
The senior is president of Otsego FFA, an eight-year honor court member with Wood County 4-H and has earned the Spirit of Leadership award.
She has volunteered for the 4-H milkshake barn and as a 4-H camp counselor, and with cleanup at the National Tractor Pulls.
She plans to attend college to major in political science on a pre-law track.
Hunsberger is the son of Jonah and Nichole Hunsberger, Grand Rapids.
He is a member of National Honor Society and plays varsity baseball.
Kregel is the daughter of Matt and Jennifer Kregel, Bowling Green.
She is president of her class and is in FFA, where she has earned her Star Greenhand, and took honors at county district and state competitions.
She participates in the drama department, chorale, swing choir, track and field and 3B Production Theater, and performed in the 2021 Ohio Music Education Association All-State Choir.
She also is a worship singer at Bowling Green Alliance Church, where she is an AWANA volunteer.
Kregel has volunteered with Knights Have Your Back, Wood County Carteens, and parking vehicles at the tractor pull and Applebutter Festival. She is a member of the Wood County Junior Fair Board and has been a 4-H camp counselor.
Limes is the son of Matt Limes and Michelle Limes, Grand Rapids.
He plays football for the Knights and also wrestles and is on the honor roll.