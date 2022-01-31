North Baltimore High School
The North Baltimore High School staff has selected Olivia Matthes as the January Student of the Month.
Mattes is on the A-B honor roll, maintains a 3.8 GPA, and has won numerous awards for her work and dedication to band, choir and drama club, including the Director’s Award for choir and the Star Performer Award.
She is a one-year varsity track participant and four-year varsity golfer, receiving the Tiger Spirit Award, Captains Award, and MVP Award.
She has competed in Kathy’s Klassics where she won first place at the National Festival of the Future, first place in the trio round and second place in her duet, Artistic Twirl. As a member of 11 years, she has also assisted with the mini-majorettes and twirled as a majorette with the NBHS Tiger Marching Band since the eighth grade.
She is a member of National Honor Society, student council and Tri-M Music Honor Society, and is the secretary of Paws for a Cause.
Mattes is a long-time member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church where she has served as an acolyte, lay leader and VBS assistant for many years.
She plans to attend Bowling Green State University.
Lake High School
Isabelle Greene is the Lake High School Student of the Month for January.
She is the daughter of Dolan and Jennifer Greene, Genoa.
She is ranked second in her senior class with a 4.576 GPA.
She is a four-year member of varsity cross country and track. Her memberships include Tri-M, National Honor Society, French club, art club and stage crew/manager for the musical.
Greene is a member of Lake Harvesters 4-H Club and her church youth group. She works at the Lake Music Booster’s restaurant at the Wood County Fair and is employed at McDonald’s.
She plans to become a middle school teacher.