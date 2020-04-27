North Baltimore High School
North Baltimore High School has named its spring Students of the Month
March is Maddy Gerdeman, April is Zoey Beaupry and May is Brayden Holloway.
Academically, Gerdeman is a high achieving student. She has maintained a 3.8 GPA while taking a challenging slate of courses at the high school and college level.
She is a standout athlete in volleyball and softball, is a member of student council, and volunteers regularly through our district’s service organization, Paws for a Cause.
As a senior, she decided to spend her mornings as an intern for several of elementary teachers to prepare her for her future career.
She will be attending Bowling Green State University to study early childhood education.
Beaupry has shined this year as a leader and source of support to the students and staff. Whether teaching origami to middle school students, assisting in the science labs, or helping her classmates stay positive during these unusual times, Beaupry has proven to be a compassionate person and a role model.
After graduation, she plans on attending the University of Toledo to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
Holloway has a 4.0 GPA and is vice president of National Honor Society. He has participated in baseball, basketball, track, and was a two time captain on the football team.
He also is student council president.
After graduation, he plans on attending the University of Toledo to study chemical engineering.